Arizona sheriff ‘doing everything I can’ to protect ranchers

(NewsNation) — The criminal case of a rancher in Arizona who allegedly shot and killed a Mexican national who was on his property is highlighting the dangers of living near the border.

Ranchers with whom NewsNation spoke say human smugglers and cartel members regularly cut through their land, bringing drugs and migrants over illegally.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said Friday on “NewsNation: Rush Hour” that he’s “doing everything I can” to help ranchers, but he says he needs the federal government to do more.

“They feel neglected,” Dannels said of the ranchers. “If I had the federal government and the president of the United States coming out and trying to secure the border, I’m not talking about immigration, I’m talking about securing the border to stop the fentanyl, to stop the cartels … we could make a difference for these ranchers.”

You can watch Dannels’ interview in the player above.