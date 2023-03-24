Authorities: 2 found dead in Texas train car carrying migrants

UVALDE, Texas (NewsNation) — Two people are dead and multiple medical helicopters were on the scene Friday evening after several undocumented migrants were found in a train car just outside of Uvalde, Texas, according to Mayor Don McLaughlin.

The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the train. About 15 migrants were found inside, according to a statement from the department.

The condition of those hospitalized was not immediately known.

KSAT-TV in San Antonio reports part of U.S. Highway 90 East was closed to allow helicopters to land.

Police say they expect that part of the highway to be closed for “several hours.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.