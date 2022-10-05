Authorities find rainbow fentanyl in Lego box

(NewsNation) — Authorities at the U.S. southern border are continuing to sound alarms over the amount of rainbow colored fentanyl they are seizing at the border, stoking new concerns after fentanyl was found in a Lego box.

Law enforcement analyst Mark Powell told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Wednesday that the fentanyl issue at the southern border needs to be addressed immediately.

“We lose 175 people every day to fentanyl. Can you imagine if we lost that many people in plane crashes every day?” Powell said. “The outcry would be enormous, people would be calling the FAA, the phones would be ringing off the hook.”

Powell’s full interview can be viewed in the video above.