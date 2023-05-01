Biden border policies have ‘caused catastrophe’ in Texas: Rep.

(NewsNation) — As the end of Title 42 looms, border towns are reportedly seeing a surge of migrants.

Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, is sounding the alarm, saying the Biden administration’s border policies have “caused catastrophe” in south Texas and that cartels are “exploiting” migrants.

Border towns like El Paso, Laredo and Brownsville are feeling the strain and have recently declared states of emergency.

De La Cruz says in the Rio Grande Valley sector, officials have seen 30,000 migrants crossing the border. Of those, she says 20,000 are assigned just to Brownsville.

“We’re already to capacity here in the Rio Grande Valley,” De La Cruz told NewsNation host Elizabeth Vargas.

De La Cruz wants Congress and President Joe Biden to sign off on a border package currently in the works by House Republicans.

“This package is a humane package that will help not only secure our border but keep immigrants safe. Right now, the cartels are exploiting those immigrants with human trafficking, sex trafficking, child trafficking. We see it, not only here on the border, but in our big cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio. What this is going to do is send a strong message to all of the people around the world that we want them to come to America in a safe way at our ports of entry,” De La Cruz told Vargas.

The package is expected to be voted on next week. The contents of it are unclear. De La Cruz claims it will keep migrants who are “being fed false information” safe while also keeping borders secure.

Title 42 is a pandemic-era policy enacted by former President Donald Trump’s administration. It allowed officials to turn away migrants on public health grounds. The policy is set to end on May 11.

Once Title 42 ends, Border Patrol will enforce Title 8 measures, giving agents the ability to process and remove migrants without a legal basis to be in the U.S.