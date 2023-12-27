Blinken, Mayorkas to meet with Mexico’s leader over immigration

(NewsNation) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are traveling to Mexico to discuss how to stem the flow of migrants to America’s southern border.

Blinken and Mayorkas will meet with Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his security cabinet. The State Department says the American side will focus on how Mexico can be a partner for additional enforcement at the shared border.

A migrant caravan, however, may be overshadowing the visit. Local media outlets in Mexico estimate it consists of between 6,000 to 10,000 people.

Last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded encountering similar numbers each day.

December’s numbers are even higher, already surpassing 250,000 encounters and on track to set a new record, according to NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley.

The officials are scheduled to meet today at 1:45 p.m. EST.

López Obrador said last week Mexico will ramp up its enforcement efforts at its border with Guatemala and will continue to seek agreements between Mexico and other countries to manage the flow of migrants.