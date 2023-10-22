Border patrol agents injured after driver speeds through checkpoint

(NewsNation) — A 66-year-old male driver with three passengers aged 15, 39 and 45 sped through the I-8 Telegraph pass checkpoint, seriously injuring two Border Patrol agents Saturday in Arizona’s Yuma Sector.

One K9 agent is in the ICU in critical but stable condition, while the other injured agent is stable and expected to make a full recovery.

“Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way daily to keep us safe. Even what appears to be routine duties can be dangerous. I wish our agents a speedy and healthy recovery,” said retired U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Chief Chris T. Clem.

The vehicle was registered to an owner in Phoenix, although the owner was not present in the vehicle. The official cause of the incident is pending toxicology analysis but there is currently no evidence linking it to human smuggling.

Both the driver and passengers were confirmed to be in the United States legally, having recently crossed a port of entry just 25 minutes before the incident. It is believed that the driver maintained a high speed of 80-90 mph to reach the checkpoint so quickly.

There have been rumors from eyewitnesses suggesting that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, but according to agents at the scene, there was no sign of intoxication. Toxicology reports are pending to determine if a medical emergency might have been a contributing factor.

Yuma City Mayor Doug Nicholls also called for the community’s prayers and support for the two affected Border Patrol agents.