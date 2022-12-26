Border county sheriff calls for more from federal leadership

(NewsNation) — An Arizona sheriff said he doesn’t believe the federal government is doing enough to secure the U.S.-Mexico border — or to protect migrants — ahead of the expected expiration of Title 42.

“There is a federal government mandate to secure our borders,” said Mark Daniels of the National Sheriff’s Association. “It’s not as a governor, it’s not a sheriff or a mayor. It’s the federal government: Congress, the president, they have failed to do that.”

Title 42, a COVID-era policy that allowed border officials to turn away migrants at the southern border, is expected to expire as early as Tuesday.