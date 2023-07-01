Illegal border crossings continue amid 100-degree heat

(NewsNation) — Temperatures at the southern border are hitting triple digits, but migrants desperate to enter the U.S. continue making the dangerous journey.

Eagle Pass, Texas, a town on the U.S.-Mexico border, has become a new hotspot for illegal crossings, sources tell NewsNation. They say cartels are funneling migrants to different crossing points along the Piedras Negras on the Mexican side, to cross into Eagle Pass between the ports of entry.

Local officials in Eagle Pass are concerned that migrant crossings have seen an uptick despite the triple-digit heat and the dangers of crossing the Rio Grande, which officials say is a significant concern for drownings.

On the U.S. side, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas military have set up miles-long razor wire to deter migrants from trying to cross illegally. Alongside the razor wire barricade, officials have placed large shipping containers to block migrants.

At least 55 migrants have died in the El Paso sector since Oct. 1, with some instances being heat-related.

A group of roughly 30 migrants was blocked from stepping onto American soil by the razor wire, causing them to be stuck on the banks of the Rio Grande River. The migrants tell NewsNation they have gone days without food and water, but the threat of cartels and other dangers stops them from going back.

Migrants tell NewsNation they are desperate to cross into the U.S. at the risk of deportation, after months of trying to schedule an asylum interview through the government’s CBP One app.

Officials in Eagle Pass don’t expect migrant crossings to slow down in July despite the brutal heat and dangers of swimming through the Rio Grande, as migrants from other Mexican border towns are making the journey to one of several crossing points in Piedras Negras to enter Eagle Pass.