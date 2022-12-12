Border Patrol agent stable after motorcyclist hit checkpoint

(NewsNation) — A Border Patrol agent is in stable condition after a motorcyclist collided with a checkpoint barrier in Arizona’s Tucson sector, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed to NewsNation’s Ali Bradley.
The CBP agent and the motorcyclist were airlifted to the hospital after the motorcyclist hit a barrier at the State Route 80 checkpoint north of Tombstone, Arizona, CBP told Bradley in a statement.
The statement continued, saying, “The motorcycle struck a Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agent working at the checkpoint. The agent and operator of the motorcycle were airlifted to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ., for critical injuries. The Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating.”
The motorcyclist was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident, a source confirmed to Bradley.
The incident occurred only five days after a 38-year-old Border Patrol agent was killed pursuing a group of illegal immigrants on an ATV in Texas on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old was one of two CBP agents who lost their lives while in the line of duty in the last month.