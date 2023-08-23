Border patrol agents rescue two migrants from Sonoran desert

Tucson Air Branch air crews rescued a migrant in distress from an area near the Baboquivari Mountains in Southern Arizona last Friday. (Customs and Border Protection)

(NewsNation) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection performed two rescues in Arizona on Friday, both requiring the use of air support.

A 15-year-old Guatemalan was trapped in the mountains and CBP air crews were dispatched in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to locate the teen after a 911 call.

An agent was also able to hike out to the migrant and the helicopter crew subsequently airlifted both the teen and agent out of the mountains. The teen was taken to a nearby operating base and then transferred to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment by local emergency services.

A second 911 call led to the rescue of a 37-year-old man from Guatemala who was also in distress and rescued by the same air crew. As with the teen, he was taken to an operating base and transferred by EMS to a local hospital for evaluation.

“Our mission is to provide unwavering commitment to the preservation of life no matter the scenario,” said Tucson Air Branch Deputy Director Jose Muriente. “Our personnel work closely with our partners in the U.S. Border Patrol. Together, we are outfitted with the latest equipment and technology to provide humanitarian assistance to people experiencing unforgiving terrain often resulting in injuries and even loss of life.”

Agents have rescued 159 individuals so far in fiscal year 2023.