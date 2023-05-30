Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz to retire at end of June

FILE – U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz listens during a news conference, Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington. The head of the U.S. Border Patrol is stepping down following major changes at the U.S.-Mexico border that came with the end of Title 42 pandemic restrictions. Ortiz said in a note to staff Tuesday, May 30, obtained by The Associated Press, that he has decided to retire effective Friday, June 30. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(NewsNation) — The head of U.S. Border Patrol will retire at the end of June, according to a letter obtained by NewsNation.

“I leave at ease, knowing we have a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce, strong relationships with our union partners, and outstanding leaders who will continue to tirelessly advocate for you each day,” Chief Raul Ortiz told Border Patrol employees in the letter.

Ortiz said he will retire June 30 after serving 32 years in the Border Patrol.

During his tenure as chief that began Aug. 15, 2021, Ortiz oversaw a federal agency that encountered a record high number of migrants at the southern U.S. border in 2022. It also had to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and recently, the end of Title 42, a health policy that allowed migrants to be expelled at the border.

“Serving as your Chief has been one of the greatest honors and privileges I have had and please know I will always champion this agency, its mission, and the people who make the Border Patrol everything that it is,” he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas thanked Ortiz for his service in a statement Tuesday night.

“His commitment to the wellbeing of the workforce and to championing their priorities are among the clearest examples of his unsurpassed devotion to duty; he is the model of a law enforcement leader,” Mayorkas said. “The Border Patrol is stronger, and our nation is more secure, thanks to his leadership.”