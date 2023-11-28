Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector trims social media amid migrant surge

TUCSON, Ariz. (NewsNation) — The Tucson Sector Border Patrol announced it is cutting back on social media updates because staff is too busy dealing with the surge of migrants at the border crossing.

It comes right on the heels of another record year with more than 2.4 million migrant encounters across the entire southern border.

The announcement said the social media team will return once the situation at the border permits, which no one knows when that will be.

“In light of the ongoing migration surge, all Tucson Sector Border Patrol social media accounts will be temporarily reduced to maximize our available staffing in support of our current operational challenges,” Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin posted on social media.

Modlin posted on Sunday that it is still his intention to be transparent and the team will still post weekly stats on his account.

“We will continue to post our ‘week in review’ statistics, demonstrating the continued efforts of our agents and staff,” he concluded.

No one knows exactly why the surge is hitting this specific area. Still, data from the Arizona Mirror revealed the Tucson Sector has recorded more migrant encounters than any other sector along the entire southern border for the past four months.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows more than 55,000 migrant encounters in the sector last month — a 140% increase compared to October of last year.

In the last week alone, there were more than 15,000 apprehensions.

CBP agents have been reporting that they need more staffing support. On Monday, a source confirmed to NewsNation that Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) agents have been deployed to the Ajo station to help with the migrant influx as the Tucson Sector is taking an “all hands on deck” approach to the situation.

Earlier this year, a report from the Office of Inspector General found that although CBP and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were consistently staffed at their authorized hiring levels, it hasn’t grown at the same pace as the flow of migrants into the U.S.

Modlin testified before Congress earlier this year. “No one crosses the border in the Tucson Sector without going through the cartels,” he said.

He explained that the cartels try to overwhelm CBP agents by sending large groups of migrants across illegally at a single time. Once or twice a week, agents see a group of about 100 people — called give-up groups — surrender in a very remote area to distract a tremendous amount of personnel and leave other areas vulnerable.

CBP also announced it is temporarily suspending vehicle processing in Lukeville, Arizona, and at Eagle Pass Bridge in Texas in order to shift staff over to help Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody — another sign resources are thin at the border.

So far this fiscal year, migrant encounters across the entire southern border are down about 8% compared to this time last year.