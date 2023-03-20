Sheriff: Cartels are not afraid of Biden administration

(NewsNation) — An influx of migrants at the northern and southern borders of the U.S. is putting a strain on smaller communities, according to Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona.

Lamb joined “NewsNation Prime” to provide insights into what communities are experiencing as cartels help people cross into the U.S.

“I’m not trying to drag politics into this. But the reality is what it is, they’re not afraid of this administration. And they (cartels) are just gonna continue doing business until we stop them,” Lamb said.

