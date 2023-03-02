Should cartels be treated as terrorist organizations?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsNation) — Attorney General Merrick Garland testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday for the first time, in more than a year.

He answered questions on a myriad of topics, including the fentanyl crisis, saying it is a “horrible epidemic unleashed on purpose” by Mexican cartels, yet there is a reticence to label these cartels as terrorist organizations.

Some officials have said if the cartels are going to act like terrorist organizations they should be treated like terrorist organizations.

When asked if he agreed with that, Garland said, “I wouldn’t oppose it, but again I want to point out there are diplomatic concerns. We need the assistance of Mexico in this.”

Now many are posing the question, “Do cartels act like terrorist organizations?”

Last month, a disturbing video was posted online showing five members of the Sinaloa Cartel who were brought into the woods. The graphic video showed the men had their heads cut off by a rival cartel.

Many have compared it to the ISIS beheading video which began circulating online in 2014.

So, why not simply label cartels as a terrorist organizations? DEA sources said Mexico is the United States’ number two trade partner, right behind Canada, making up nearly 15% of all trade, and they worry pressing too hard on this issue could tarnish relations with Mexico.

In February, attorneys general for 21 states sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ask the administration to declare Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

The officials noted drug overdoses have killed more than 100,000 Americans in the past year, and almost two-thirds of them were related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.