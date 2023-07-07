Please be advised that the following article contains graphic and disturbing details.

(NewsNation) — The suspected work of La Familia Michoacana — described as the most ruthless Mexican cartel — continues to unleash violence in and around Mexico City and Guerrero, leaving a trail of severed body parts, and bullet-riddled buildings.

On Wednesday, a gruesome discovery included a severed leg hanging from a pedestrian bridge in Toluca, a man’s torso on the pavement below it, and the discovery of additional body parts found in a separate neighborhood.

The exact number of victims in the recent violence remains unclear, but it is believed that men in their 30s or 40s were targeted.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the notorious cartel — known for meth production and smuggling — is also involved in the manufacturing of rainbow fentanyl pills, targeting children.

The constant presence of the cartel’s extortion, kidnapping and violence have driven many residents to leave the region.

Last year, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against Johnny Hurtado, 50, and his brother Jose Alfredo, 38, the current leaders of Familia Michoacana. They’ve led the cartel for the past decade.

The gruesome messages seen recently have prompted Toluca Mayor Fernando Zamora Morales to plead for calm across the state of Mexico.

According to a cartel expert, Familia Michoacana, which has ruled rural areas for years, is now ruthlessly pushing its control into ruling Mexico City.