Mexican president open to peace deal with drug cartels

(NewsNation) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has come out in favor of negotiating a peace agreement with the country’s powerful drug cartels.

The Mexican leader was responding to an open letter from a Mexican activist whose brother is missing. The activist was calling on the leaders of the drug cartels to end the practice of forced disappearances.

“I agree and I hope we achieve peace — that’s what we all want,” the Mexican president said about the letter in response to a question from a reporter during a press conference. “Violence is irrational, and we’re going to continue looking for peace, to achieve peace, and that is what we’re doing. And if there is an initiative of this kind, of course we support it.”

“Essentially, the goal is to stop this staggering level of violence that we’ve seen, and we’ve seen increase under his administration,” NewsNation Washington correspondent Evan Lambert explained during an appearance on “NewsNation Now.”

The Mexican president’s statement comes as there are increasing calls by politicians in the U.S. for a tougher stance against the drug cartels. Some members of Congress want the cartels to be treated as terrorist organizations, citing the flow of drugs that are killing Americans.