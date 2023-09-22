Study: Drug cartels some of Mexico’s largest employers

(NewsNation) — A new study published in the journal Science has labeled drug cartels one of the largest non-governmental employers in Mexico.

Researchers landed on the number after looking at homicides, missing people and incarcerations throughout the past decade. They also studied 150 cartels and associated groups.

There are some questions, however, around the estimate from those not involved in the study and how the workforce could adapt to changes in the drug trade.

The figure would make cartels Mexico’s fifth largest non-government employer, just behind the likes of Walmart and bigger than Oxxo – Mexico’s largest corner store chain.

The study also found Mexican cartels must recruit 350-370 people each week to replenish those arrested or killed.

They say this number makes up both fulltime and occasional employees.

Estimates of annual profits start at $6 billion and up, and those billion-dollar operations are fueled by illegal activities in the United States. That means billions are flowing back into Mexico.



Last year, a record high of more than $58 billion was sent back from Mexicans living abroad — most of that from the U.S.



That’s almost triple from a decade ago, and its more than Mexico made from oil and agricultural exports combined last year.



Meanwhile, some in Congress are working to include a border funding bill in the government funding bill currently at an impasse on Capitol Hill.



Some are still in town this weekend for backdoor meetings working on a solution before the deadline next weekend.