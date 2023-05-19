CBP agents report shots being fired along US-Mexico border

(NewsNation) — Customs and Border Patrol is reporting two incidents of shots being fired along the U.S.-Mexico border.

CBP agents in the San Diego sector reported gunfire on two separate occasions in recent days. The first was on May 13, when an agent patrolling the San Ysidro Mountains reported he was taking gunfire. Surveillance footage showed a number of individuals south of the border, one of whom appeared to have a rifle.

The second incident happened on May 15, when agents were helping an injured child. While providing care for the 4-year-old boy, who had been dropped from the primary barrier, agents reported hearing gunshots ricochet off a secondary border barrier.

The agency is working with Mexican authorities to investigate both incidents.

“Border violence is a significant threat to public safety and to the Border Patrol agents charged with

securing our nation’s borders,” said SDC Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “This is another example of the inherent dangers that agents face every day. We are taking these events very seriously,

and are working with law enforcement partners in the U.S. and Mexico to identify the source of the

gunfire.”