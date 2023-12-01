CBP closes Lukeville crossing amid migrant surge

Apparent-human-smugglers are not deterred by the border fence in Lukeville, Arizona. NewsNation cameras were there to see them sending migrants through a hole they created in the fence. All the Border Patrol agent can do is implore them not to cross over into the U.S. (NewsNation)

(NewsNation) — Customs and Border Patrol has closed the Lukeville, Arizona, port of entry along the southern border due to an influx of illegal crossings.

NewsNation has been reporting on the influx of migrants in Lukeville, capturing video of migrants crossing through the border wall and evading the Border Patrol.

In a statement, CBP said operations will be suspended so agents can be reassigned to help take migrants into custody. The closure applies to both foot and vehicle traffic.

The agency is redirecting travelers to the Nogales or San Luis points of entry.

Previously, the agency closed the Eagle Pass, Texas, entry because of a surge in migrant crossings.