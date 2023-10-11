CBP employee accused of stealing, selling agency’s weapons

(NewsNation) — A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) employee in West Virginia has been charged for allegedly stealing government property and firearms charges.

Todd Matthew Raymond, 47, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, allegedly stole firearms and firearms parts from the facility where he worked, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Virginia. Raymond is also accused of selling some of the stolen property.

“Raymond is charged with theft of government property, engaging in the business without a license, possession of a stolen firearm, obliterated serial number, and possession of an unregistered firearm,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison for each theft.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General; and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating.