CBP facing leadership changes as illegal crossings increase

(NewsNation) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus resigned after being asked to do so or face being fired.

The number of migrants crossing the border has increased and the number of illegal border crossings hit a record high.

A change in leadership at CBP doesn’t necessarily mean a change in policy, which is set by the White House and the Department of Homeland Security.

Former homeland security advisor Charles Marino told NewsNation part of the issue was Magnus’ view of CBP as in need of reform and the way he treated rank and file employees.

“You can’t look at the entire Border Patrol workforce as the bad guys and girls in the process here,” he said. “You need to support them the best that you can.”

Border control was a talking point for Republicans during the midterm election cycle, and some southern governors began busing migrants to sanctuary cities further north, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott diverted more than $300 million from prisons to fund Operation Lonestar, though he pledged he would scale back the program if Republicans took control of Congress.

Officials in Philadelphia said they are expecting a busload of migrants in coming days.

But it’s unclear where this bus is coming from.

NewsNation’s Ali Bradley reports the bus is not part of Operation Lonestar or coming from the city of El Paso which had previously been busing migrants north. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said the bus is not from his state either.