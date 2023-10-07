Chicago looks for more options to house migrants as winter nears

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration is exploring different options in the event the city is not able to set up its planned tent camps for migrants in time for winter, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Despite rumors, no tent locations have been officially finalized and no start date has been announced. Johnson’s deputy chief of staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas said they are still doing their “due diligence.”

Chicago officials in September signed a nearly $30 million contract with a private security firm to relocate migrants. GardaWorld Federal Services and a subsidiary sealed the one-year $29.4 million deal with Chicago on Sept. 12.

Most of the 14,000 immigrants who have arrived in Chicago during the last year have come through Texas, largely under the direction of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

In the meantime, thousands of migrants have been living at the city’s two airports and various police stations.

The city has added 15 shelters since May and resettled about 3,000 people. They serve 190,000 meals weekly and partner with groups for medical care, but still rely heavily on volunteers to fill gaps.

Johnson said this week he plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border when his schedule allows but did not give further specifics.

