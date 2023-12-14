Chicago suburb to crack down on migrant busing

(NewsNation) — Lawmakers in Chicago repealed a referendum that would have allowed voters to decide if they wanted to revoke Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city as the area deals with an influx of migrants bused in from border states.

Aldermen had proposed allowing voters to rule on the city’s status, which has been in place since 1985, but after the meeting, the referendum will no longer appear on the ballot in March.

At the same time, one Chicago suburb is already attempting to crack down on the practice of busing migrants. Rosemont Mayor Bradley Stevens told NewsNation the community, which is close to O’Hare Airport, is not equipped to handle the flood of asylum seekers.

“We don’t think it’s humane in any way to have these buses come and just drop these people on sidewalks and tell them, okay, we’re done,” Stevens said.

A new ordinance would allow the city to fine bus companies, arrest drivers and impound buses that are being sent to the area without advance permission. With the law signed, the city has put bus companies on notice.

“It requires companies to file an application saying a bus is coming to Rosemont, this is where the accommodations will be,” Stevens said.

The facility providing lodging would also have to confirm they have a plan for taking in the people arriving on the bus.

Stevens pointed to the number of people living in tents on the sidewalk as justification for the new ordinance, noting that winter is coming and outside temperatures will drop.

“It’s unfortunate that these people are being thrust into this when they’re coming here looking for a better way,” he said. “That’s not really a better way, to be living in a tent on a sidewalk.”