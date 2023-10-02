Cochise County deputy suffers major injuries amid smuggler chase

Cochise County Deputy Christopher Oletski, 43, was in the process of deploying spikes to stop the driver when the suspect, 47-year-old Amber Bernette Fuage of Maricopa, barreled toward him. (Credit: NewsNation)

(NewsNation) — A Cochise County deputy was seriously injured Thursday evening when trying to stop a suspected smuggler, according to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.

Deputy Christopher Oletski, 43, was in the process of deploying spikes to stop the driver when the suspect, 47-year-old Amber Bernette Fuage of Maricopa, barreled toward him, the sheriff said.

Oletski then fell off a 15-foot bridge and suffered multiple major fractures, including a broken leg, Dannels said.

“This is the third time in the last several days where my deputies and citizens have been placed in harm’s way by reckless and violent criminal smugglers due to a border being neglected by those entrusted in Washington, D.C., to protect Americans. Enough is enough.” Dannels said.

The deputy was airlifted to a local hospital where, on Monday, things have taken “an unexpected turn,” Bradley posted on social media.

“The family has provided a medical update indicating complications have arisen in Chris’ care, resulting in significant challenges moving forward with his medical pathway,” Dannels said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Oletski has served Cochise County for the past three years. Most recently, he was assigned to the Criminal Interdiction Team (CIT), where he was working at the time of this incident.

Fuage was arrested and booked at Cochise County Jail on charges of human smuggling and driving under the influence with additional charges pending, according to the sheriff’s social media post.