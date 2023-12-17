Senators work on ‘best and last chance’ for bipartisan border deal

(NewsNation) — As the holidays approach, senators are putting their holiday travel plans on hold to work through the weekend, considering it their “best and last chance” to reach a bipartisan border deal that includes new funding for Ukraine before Christmas.

With the clock ticking and only one week left until Christmas, Senate leaders are working to strike a deal before time runs out, regrouping on Monday before an anticipated vote next week.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasized the significance of the ongoing negotiations, stating, “We are going to keep working. It is too important not to.”

Democrats are aiming to secure tens of billions of dollars in funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. However, one significant sticking point threatens to derail the legislation – border funding.

Republicans are pushing for a return to Trump-era border policies in exchange for new aid.

Their immigration wishlist includes reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy, fast-tracking deportation authority, and raising the bar for asylum standards.

President Joe Biden has expressed his willingness to compromise to get a deal done.

“Republicans think they can get everything they want without any bipartisan compromise. That’s not the answer. And now they’re willing to literally kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield and damage our national security in the process,” Biden said. “I am willing to make significant compromises on the border … We need to fix the broken border system. It is broken. And thus far I’ve gotten no response.”

Recent numbers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection paint a complex picture. After the Trump-era policy Title 42 ended in May, encounters fell below 150,000 for the first time since early 2021.

However, crossings have been on the rise, reaching a record 2.4 million encounters in the 2023 fiscal year.

Senators from both sides of the aisle weighed in on Sunday, with Senator Lindsey Graham expressing concern about the lack of progress and predicting that negotiations might extend into the next year.

“The bottom line here is we feel that we’re being jammed. We’re not anywhere close to a deal. It’ll go into next year,” Graham said.

On the other hand, Senator Joe Manchin expressed optimism, stating that progress is being made in a positive direction to address the broken border.

“I’m very encouraged. I’m very optimistic,” Manchin said. “They’re moving in a very positive way. They understand that the border is broken, that the glass ceiling has been broken and we’ve got to stop this dangerous immigration that we have coming to our country from all over the world.”

As the holidays approach, migrants bused from the southern border to sanctuary cities are facing eviction from shelters.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has issued limitations, allowing migrants and their families only 60 days in city housing.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer acknowledged the challenges in the negotiations, stating, “This might be one of the most difficult things we have ever had to work through, but we all know so much hangs on our success.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson can call lawmakers back for a vote if a deal is reached in the Senate.

Meanwhile, the White House warns that funding for Ukraine will run out soon, stressing the potential damage to war efforts abroad if Congress does not approve more aid.