Deaths of migrant children in US custody highlight border perils

YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Two underage migrants have died in federal custody in the last week alone, according to Border Patrol officials.

The latest death was an 8-year-old girl who was with her family in Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) custody in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas. The agency said in a statement that the child experienced a medical emergency at the Harlingen Texas station and was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She is believed to be the first death of a child in CBP custody since 2019.

Last week, a 17-year-old unaccompanied minor died while in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Florida. The teen was found unconscious at the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services shelter, which is currently unlicensed by the state due to a dispute between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the federal government.

“While encounter numbers have been slashed in half — six straight days of decline since the end of Title 42, yesterday, CBP encountered just over 4,000 people. It doesn’t mean the humanitarian crisis doesn’t remain,” said Douglas Nicholls, the mayor of Yuma, Arizona.

Some along the border are still capitalizing off of other people’s desperation. Julio, who is known by agents in Yuma, is what authorities would call a “guide.”

He was adamant that he didn’t force migrants to pay him, but he strongly encourages donations. He told NewsNation his friends are coyotes who are paid by migrants to get into the U.S. illegally. He says he guides them to the opening of the wall once they cross and climb up the rocks.

“I help migrants. During their journey, they leave some stuff and they let me keep some of the stuff. That’s how I make my living,” Julio said.