Decrease in border encounters after Title 42 ended

(NewsNation) — Total encounters along the Southwest border in May were 204,561, a decrease of 15% compared to 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

More than half of the encounters in May happened before Title 42 was lifted, per CBP.

Title 42 took effect during the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed officials on the United States side of the border to turn away migrants in order to slow the spread of the virus. May 11 was the final day for the policy.

“As a result of comprehensive planning and preparation efforts, there has been a significant reduction in encounters along the Southwest border since the return to full Title 8 immigration enforcement on May 12,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Troy A. Miller said in the report. “As we continue to execute our plans –including delivering strengthened consequences for those who cross unlawfully while expanding access to lawful pathways and processes– we will continue to monitor changes in encounter trends and adjust our response as necessary.”

The U.S. Border Patrol recorded 169,244 encounters between ports of entry along the Southwest border, a decrease of 25% from May 2022.