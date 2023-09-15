DHS: Number of people on terror watchlist stopped at border rises

FILE – A United States flag flies behind the border fence that divides Mexico and the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 21, 2018. Nearly a thousand migrants that recently crossed from Guatemala into Mexico formed a group Saturday, July 15, 2023, to head north together in hopes of reaching the border with the United States. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

(NewsNation) — The Department of Homeland Security’s 2024 threat assessment shows a growing number of individuals on the terror watchlist were stopped at the southern border.

The agency notes that record numbers of migrants have complicated border security and stated that increase includes individuals on the terror watchlist. The list includes those directly engaged in terrorist activity as well as known associates, including family members.

As of July, DHS reported 160 foreign individuals on the terror watchlist attempted to enter the U.S. via the southern border, mostly through illegal means. That is an increase from fiscal year 2022, when the agency counted approximately 100 encounters.

“Domestic and foreign adversaries will likely continue to target our critical infrastructure over the next year, in part because they perceive targeting these sectors would be detrimental to U.S. industries and the American way of life,” the report reads.

DHS noted some monthly decreases in migrant encounters attributed to new legal pathways to immigration as well as fears of penalties following the lifting of Title 42.

The agency expects high numbers of migrant encounters to continue over the next year as the issues driving migrants to the U.S. remain unchanged.

The report warns terrorists could exploit the environment on the southern border in an effort to enter the U.S.

The report noted the 2024 election cycle will be a key event that could spark violence from both domestic and foreign extremists.

Russia, China, and Iran were named as foreign nations likely to attempt to influence the upcoming presidential election through influence options in an effort to sway the election toward a candidate who is more favorable to their nations and to undermine U.S. stability.

Domestic terrorists are also expected to increase activity leading up to the 2024 election, especially partisan groups motivated by conspiracy theories and anti-government views which may lead them to attempt to disrupt the election process.

“Violence or threats could be directed at government officials, voters, and elections‑related personnel and infrastructure, including polling places, ballot drop box locations, voter registration sites, campaign events, political party offices, and vote counting sites,” the report warned.