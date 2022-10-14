DHS policy causing confusion on the Southern border

(NewsNation) — A new policy just announced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is leaving many Venezuelan migrants with a lot of uncertainty. The department outlined a new legal entry path for up to 24,000 qualifying Venezuelans.

However, under the new agreement with Mexico, Venezuelan migrants who cross into the U.S. illegally will be returned to Mexico and there is a cap on how many migrants Mexico will accept, according to a tweet from Border Patrol Union – NBPC.



“DHS made a big deal about a new program sending Venezuelans back to MX,” reads the tweet. “What didn’t they tell you? There’s a daily cap on how many MX will accept – a small percentage of what’s actually coming in. They can come right back once the daily cap is exceeded.”

This has caused some confusion. But, according to Border Report, Border Patrol officials declined to say if any of the Venezuelans processed would be expelled. However, expulsions have already taken place in some areas according to Mexican sources, adding the two countries are still working out logistics.

NewsNation has reached out to Customs and Border Protection asking if there is a cap and what that number is. If so, it would be comparable to the “Remain in Mexico” policy that was terminated by the Biden administration in August. We have not received a response yet.

Some Border Patrol agents told us they didn’t even know about the new policy and that they hadn’t received an email yet.

Sources say the majority of people crossing in Yuma, Arizona, have been from Cuba, not Venezuela.

In El Paso, several Venezuelan migrants arrived to self-surrender in hopes of continuing their journey. Migrants told Border Report that they were given food and water but didn’t know if they would be deported or if they will be able to seek asylum. Most Venezuelans said they were unaware of any U.S. policy changes.

One Venezuelan migrant who was getting ready to walk across the river from Juarez into El Paso said he set off for the U.S. from Venezuela on foot about a month ago and said he was not planning to stop.

“Brother, we just crossed Panama and Costa Rica. I have not eaten in two days,” he said before walking across a dry stretch of the Rio Grande. He joined a large group that marched along the border wall until it ends at the West Bridge camp.