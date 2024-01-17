DHS warns of action if Texas hinders agents access from border

EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — The Biden administration has instructed Texas to stop impeding the Border Patrol’s access to a park along the Rio Grande River after the state National Guard took over last week.

“Texas’s actions are clearly unconstitutional and are actively disrupting the federal government’s operations. We demand that Texas cease and desist its efforts to block Border Patrol’s access in and around the Shelby Park area and remove all barriers to access in the Shelby Park area,” DHS General Counsel Jonathan Meyer said in a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Military Department to assume control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on Jan. 10, preventing Border Patrol access to about 2½ miles of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has instructed the state to stop its operations and allow agents entry. Failure to comply could lead DHS to refer the matter to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday.

NewsNation gained access inside Shelby Park, revealing two command centers and the construction of new fencing by the Texas Military Department.

NewsNation cameras captured a migrant attempting to cross concertina wire, blocked by National Guardsmen using riot shields. Texas officials said their goal is to prevent another migrant surge, citing more than 71,000 migrant encounters in the area last month.

“The whole idea behind this whole taking over Shelby Park was to prevent another processing center to be set up under the bridge,” said Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez. “We saw what took place in December. That just continued to attract more illegal immigrants to cross the river, because they knew that if they could get to a certain point, which was Shelby Park, they would be processed.”

DHS claims that on Jan. 12, agents were “physically barred” from entering Shelby Park by Texas National Guardsmen to help three drowning migrants. However, according to a new DOJ filing, Mexican officials told border agents that three migrants had already drowned by the time they received a distress call.

NewsNation has confirmed Mexican officials performed the recovery operation.

Despite the Biden administration’s warning, Texas officials told NewsNation that military operations at Shelby Park will continue.