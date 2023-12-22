Eagle Pass, El Paso international railway crossing bridges reopen

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS – DECEMBER 20: Seen from an aerial view, immigrants walk towards a U.S. Border Patrol transit center after wading through the Rio Grande from Mexico early on December 20, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. A late-year surge of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border has overwhelmed U.S. immigration officials. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — International railway crossing bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, reopened Friday after Customs and Border Protection suspended operations at them earlier this week.

Railway operations at the Eagle Pass and El Paso crossings had been suspended because of a surge in migrants traveling from Mexico to the United States border on freight trains.

Operational closures aimed to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol when taking migrants into custody, the CBP said in a news release Sunday.

“CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation,” the agency said in a statement. “We continue to assess security situations, adjust our operational plans, and deploy resources to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes such as CBP One and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States.”

The agency noted in a news release that as of Dec. 22, vehicular processing is still suspended at Eagle Pass International Bridge, San Ysidro’s Pedestrian West operations in San Diego and the Lukeville Port of Entry in Arizona. Morely Gate border crossing operations in Nogales, Arizona, also remain suspended.

People can check operational status, and port of entry wait times, here.