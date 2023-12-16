Surge in migrant crossings overwhelms US southern border towns

FILE – Migrants who crossed into the U.S. from Mexico are met with concertina wire along the Rio Grande, Sept. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Eagle Pass, Texas, (NewsNation) — Thousands of migrants are utilizing freight trains to reach southern Mexico, with areas like Monterrey serving as departure points, resulting in a staggering average of over 2,000 illegal crossings per day in Eagle Pass this month.

Despite efforts by the Texas National Guard, who have set up barriers with concertina wire and shipping containers, the influx persists.

Eagle Pass, situated on the U.S.-Mexico border, has become a focal point for migrant crossings, prompting authorities to deploy resources in an attempt to manage the situation.

The Texas National Guard has strategically installed anti-climb barriers, consisting of eight-foot by twelve-foot metal rectangles reinforced with concertina wire, to deter illegal border crossings.

Operation Lone Star, a multi-agency effort involving Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas National Guard, and the Texas Department of Public Safety, has reported success in countering illegal immigration.

Figures released show over 489,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions, more than 37,000 criminal arrests, and the seizure of over 450 million lethal doses of fentanyl since the initiative’s launch in March 2021.

Despite these efforts, the surge in migrant crossings has not abated, stretching across the southern border from Texas to California. Eagle Pass, in particular, has faced overwhelming challenges, averaging thousands of illegal entries each day.

Simultaneously, in Arizona, Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs has ordered National Guard troops to the state’s southern border.

Governor Hobbs criticized the federal government’s handling of border security, stating, “Yet again, the federal government is refusing to do its job to secure our border and keep our communities safe. I am taking action where the federal government won’t.”

The exact number of Arizona National Guard members deployed and their specific duties remain unclear. However, troops are stationed at various locations, including near the Lukeville border crossing.

As the surge intensifies, sources within Border Patrol have confirmed that illegal crossings on the southern border surpassed 10,000 daily in the past week. Border towns, from Texas to California, find themselves overwhelmed by the escalating migrant surge, prompting a renewed focus on the ongoing challenges facing the U.S. southern border.