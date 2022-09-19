El Paso sees unusually large influx of migrants

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into Texas exit a bus as it arrives into the Port Authority bus station in Manhattan on August 25, 2022 in New York City. Numerous buses from Texas filled with migrants have been arriving into New York City every few days since early August as Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to be at odds with New York City Eric Adams about border policies. The hundreds of migrants have been welcomed into the city and given temporary shelter as authorities try to find more permanent arrangements. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — An overwhelming number of migrants have flooded into El Paso, Texas, this week, overcrowding the usually unproblematic city on the southern border.

Migrants have taken shelter under overpasses and in city camps.

The majority of migrants have traveled from countries such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. However, the U.S. doesn’t have great relationships with those countries, making it difficult for the U.S. to send these migrants back.

Experts said this ultimately amplifies the number of migrant encounters at the border if they aren’t being turned away, encouraging more migrants to come across the border.

Law enforcement in Maverick County said they’ve seen a change in the migrants who have been arriving at the border. And while there are still plenty of migrants who are fleeing desperate situations, this influx of migrants has been seen as “opportunistic crossings,” which means those who are crossing the border probably don’t need asylum but view it as their best chance to come to the U.S.