‘Every city in this country should be concerned’: Yuma mayor

YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Yuma, Arizona officials say a jump in flu cases, paired with a migrant surge, is straining the county’s health care resources.

On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay, which temporarily pauses the expiration of the controversial Title 42 border restriction policy.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Monday that the pause is “great,” but said he believes it will be short lived. Nicholls went on to say that that “every city in this country should be concerned about the movement of large numbers of people who are coming into this country, not through regular order.”

