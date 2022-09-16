FAQ: What you should know about the migrant bus barrage

Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, wait to be transported to a local church by volunteers after being dropped off outside the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on September 15, 2022. – Since April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered buses to carry thousands of migrants from Texas to Washington, DC, New York City, and Chicago to highlight criticisms of US President Joe Bidens border policy. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The governors of Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants on buses to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., in recent months. But the latest surprise moves — which included two flights to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday paid for by Florida — reached a new level of political theater that critics derided as inhumane.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the flights to Martha’s Vineyard were part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” The Republican’s office didn’t answer questions about where migrants boarded planes and what they were told about the trip.

Also on Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ address at the U.S. Naval Observatory.

These high-profile transports have sparked outrage across the nation as immigration rights groups and Democrats deal with providing resources for migrants caught in the middle of this political battle.

Are migrants being forced onto buses and planes?

For some, the trip on the bus is their choice, as NewsNation’s Southwest Correspondent Ali Bradley found when she and NewsNation’s partner Border Report chronicled the journey of one bus headed from the southern border to the nation’s capital.

Buses are free and are voluntary for migrants wanting to relocate to another sanctuary city. In Texas, Abbott said his program is voluntary.

Each migrant wears a wristband with a barcode, which when scanned shows their release paperwork from U.S. Border Patrol and also their consent form.

Migrants are able to get off the bus at any stop. None of them are required to stay on the bus. They’re free to get off anytime, anywhere.

NewsNation is told while most migrants do make it all the way to their vehicle’s final destination, some will typically get off the buses beforehand if it better suits their travel plans.

TX: 9 buses of migrants leaving El Paso heading to New York—The deputy city mgr tells us what’s diff than the gov’s bus operation is they coordinate w/Mayor’s & NGOs in destination cities to ensure migrants are received & cared for. 41 buses have left El Paso this week alone. pic.twitter.com/9lYLeIIfV7 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 16, 2022

However, Manuel Castro, New York City’s immigrant affairs commissioner, expressed “concern that (migrants) are being forced or intimidated to stay on the bus to arrive here in New York City,” the New York Post reported.

Murad Awawdeh, the executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, criticized Abbott for “busing people under misleading information to places that they do not want to go,” the New Yorker reported.

Is transporting migrants from the border something new?

Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey first started busing migrants earlier this year to Washington, D.C., and New York, expanding their efforts to Chicago this summer.

It came to a head this week when a group was dropped off at the vice president’s residence and Martha’s Vineyard.

While governors started busing migrants this spring, transporting them is not a new circumstance. The federal government has processes set up to transport migrants, specifically those seeking asylum as well as unaccompanied children.

The government routinely charters migrants, some to detention facilities if they have a criminal record, others to shelters, including unaccompanied children.

In May, NewsNation reported on the government’s plan to fly migrants from El Paso, Texas, to cities across the country, and found planes headed for Alexandria, Louisiana, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“This is not new. This is a part of everyday procedures. There is nothing mysterious or nefarious. In order for children to move from border towns to shelter care facilities, they are going to have to travel. They are going to have to fly or go on buses,” Essey Workie with the Human Services Initiative told NewsNation in May.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement provides assistance to asylum seekers who qualify, working also with the State Department to “ensure refugees are placed in locations where there are appropriate services and resettlement conditions,” according to the website.

Why are migrants coming to the U.S.?

“While Republicans often refer to them as ‘illegal immigrants,’ many migrants seek asylum once they cross the border and are allowed to enter the U.S. to wait for a hearing on their asylum claim,” The Texas Tribune reported.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, asylum is a protection for those who are considered refugees, are already in the U.S. or are seeking admission into the U.S.

Those seeking asylum are looking for protection in fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a social group.

Migrants can apply for asylum no matter their immigration status and are allowed to remain in the U.S.

Under federal law, asylum seekers are supposed to be within the United States or at a port of entry to apply for asylum.

A Texas lawmaker would like to change that law, creating “Safe Zones” where they can apply, according to NewsNation’s partner Border Report. He believes it would curb the record number of migrants trying to come into the country at the southern border.

“Unfortunately, U.S. embassies and consulates cannot process requests for this form of protection. That’s because, under U.S. law, asylum-seekers can apply only if they are physically present in the United States (or at least at a U.S. border or other point of entry.) Our bill does create that ability. Additionally, our bill will create the facilities and spaces intended to take in, shelter, and efficiently process individuals seeking asylum — in a space that we can assure will be safe,” U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, told Border Report Thursday.

Where are the migrants coming from?

While the migrants are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, the makeup of those trying to come into the country is not limited to Mexicans.

In a news release, Abbott said the 100 migrants dropped off in front of the vice president’s residence were from Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela.

In Chicago, busloads of migrants were dropped off at Union Station, originally coming from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

In 2019 U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported an increase in contacts with migrants from Central America’s “Northern Triangle” (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador).

Additionally, legal immigration and border security expert David Bier tweeted that southwest border apprehension data shows the number of migrants not from Mexico or the Northern Triangle stopped at the border has skyrocketed starting last year, in addition to increases in those from Mexico and the Northern Triangle.

What happens when they get off the bus?

Migrants have been transported to three main cities, Washington D.C., New York City and Chicago, but they are free to get off the bus whenever it stops. One city, in particular, is Chattanooga, Tennessee, which received 51 migrants in a 48-hour period, on buses headed toward New York City, according to the New York Post.

The task of helping these people has fallen on community groups and volunteers as well as local elected officials, who sometimes are tied up in their own political bouts over the issue.

New York City designated thousands of hotel rooms to house the migrants who were dropped off at Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal. In Washington, they were connected with nonprofits and aid groups at Union Station, where they got off the bus.

In Chicago, the city along with community groups provides access to shelter and water. But a suburban mayor criticized Chicago city officials when migrants were housed in hotels outside Chicago city limits.

How bad is the immigration crisis right now?

Separate from the headline-making transportation of migrants to sanctuary cities farther north, U.S. Border Patrol has been overwhelmed, particularly in the El Paso, Texas, area, where a surge of Venezuelan arrivals has filled the shelters to capacity.

El Paso:Immigration influx—Hundreds of migrants sleeping in the streets after being released by Border Patrol as the processing facility is full, so are shelters.Migrants lack basic necessities like shoes/hygiene products.5 y/o Ashley Sophia was proud to show me her donated shoes pic.twitter.com/brHON2blof — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 15, 2022

One shelter is at three times its normal population, and nonprofits are struggling to find both beds and volunteers, according to Border Report. “Encounters” between migrants and Border Patrol swelled to 1,400 a day.

“The reason we are in the current situation now is because the demographics have changed,” U.S. Border Patrol Acting Supervisory Agent Carlos A. Rivera told Border Report. “The great majority of migrants we are encountering now are not amenable to Title 42 expulsions and must be placed on a Title 8 pathway, which obviously requires more processing, reaching out to (community) partners to determine further custody. Provisional releases are the last option that we have.”

This week, NewsNation affiliate KTSM worked side-by-side with authorities in El Paso, Texas, reporting it spoke with one migrant from Venezuela who spoke to the news crew shortly after he surrendered to agents.

“There’s a lot of need in my country and the majority of us Venezuelans have to cross the jungle we have been traveling for a month and a week,” said German Antonio Garcia.

Migrants were moved to other sectors, both by plane and bus, to be processed to help with the bottleneck.

“We have helped other sectors before in a time when other sectors are in need and now when the El Paso Sector is experiencing an influx, now it is time for other sectors to help us,” said Carlos Rivera, a spokesman for Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector.