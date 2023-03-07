Former US marshal: ‘Mexican cartels are in control’

(NewsNation) — Four Americans kidnapped in Mexico have been found. Two have died and two others survived after officials say they were caught in the crossfire of rival cartel groups in Matamoros, Mexico.

Former U.S. Marshal Robert Almonte is calling on U.S. lawmakers to crack down on cartels, saying there will not be change until the country takes action. Almonte told NewsNation he is beginning to agree with lawmakers who believe the U.S. should “declare war” on cartels.

During an appearance on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour,” Almonte said Mexican cartels are “in control” but he feels that the Mexican government “is not going to do anything” about it.

