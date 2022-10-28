(NewsNation) — A group is allegedly threatening to blow up shipping containers acting as a border wall near Yuma, Arizona, NewsNation’s Ali Bradley reports.

The threats are allegedly levied by a group calling themselves “We the People of the Founding Fathers”, Bradley said. The threats were sent to the Arizona State Research library, allegedly saying they would blow up the shipping containers if they weren’t removed within a month. However, there was no date or time attached to the threat.

Bradley reported that law enforcement is staying hypervigilant and Customs and Border Patrol responded, saying they take the threat “seriously.”.

One part of the project has been in place for months now in Yuma, and another is underway in Cochise County, more than 250 miles east of Yuma.

At least 160 shipping containers were placed along a gap in the border wall in Yuma about two months ago. The project is being paid for out of $560 million in funds appropriated by the state legislature for border security.

The federal government demanded earlier this month that the containers be removed — after being silent for weeks — arguing there are already plans and contracts in place to fill the holes along the border wall in the coming months. Arizona, however, isn’t stopping the excavators and forklifts.

