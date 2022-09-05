‘Happy and sad’: Venezuelan man on 39 hour migrant bus

(NewsNation) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to allocate state resources to bus migrants to sanctuary cities.

Migrants tell NewsNation they’re extremely grateful for the help to get closer to their families in the United States.

The busing crisis began in spring, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to send busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City, in response to Biden’s decision to lift a pandemic-era emergency health order that restricted migrant entry numbers.

The conditions and process surrounding Abbott’s busing of migrants have been under scrutiny by mayors in the sanctuary cities where they are arriving.

While many of these migrants are linking up with family or friends, NewsNation spoke with one man, named Hector, who made the difficult choice to leave some of his family back in Venezuela.

“I feel happy and sad. I thank God for bringing us here,” Hector said.

When Hector eventually reaches his final destination in New Jersey, he says he’ll be accepted and respected. The 39 hour trip had 9 stops along the way, but the migrants were fed and able to watch movies.

Sources close to NewsNation believe Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is considering sending more buses to other cities soon.