House GOP members launch investigation into Mayorkas

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, ahead of the lifting of Title 42. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

(NewsNation) — House Republicans launched an investigation into what they’re calling Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ “dereliction of duty” at the border.

On Wednesday, the House Committee on Homeland Security held a hearing, called “Open Borders, Closed Case: Secretary Mayorkas’ Dereliction of Duty on the Border Crisis” a little more than a month after the expiration of Title 42, a policy that allowed the United States to expel migrants at the border.

Data shows that, despite officials and lawmakers warning of a “surge” of migrants coming to the United States after Title 42 ended, border crossings went down dramatically.

Still, cities are grappling with the number of migrants who already entered the U.S., as Customs and Border saw record numbers of crossings in the last year.

Big groups of migrants continue to be bused up to cities like New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. In New York, city officials have opened a number of emergency shelters.

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), the Homeland Security Committee’s chairman, accuses Mayorkas of making reckless policy decisions.

Since Mayorkas’ first day in office, Green said Wednesday, the American people “have suffered from a national security, humanitarian and public safety disaster” at the southern border — a disaster the lawmaker said says has turned “every city into a border city and every state into a border state.”

Green claimed a “mountain of evidence” gathered by the Homeland Security Committee shows Mayorkas violated nearly one dozen statutes and court orders, and issued guidance making it harder for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport people.

“Upon assuming office he immediately went to work reversing and tearing down the effective border policies of the last two administrations, replacing them with an open borders policy,” Green said.

“What we have found thus far is damning,” he said. “To date, our investigation has discovered that (Mayorkas) has violated the laws of the United States, abused the authority of his office, and betrayed the public trust through repeated dishonest and misleading statements to Congress and the American people, while also demonstrating gross incompetence.”

Added Green: “When I last checked, the United States was a nation of laws. We expect our leaders to follow the laws that Congress passes and those who fail to do so should be exposed and face the consequences.”

The top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, of Missouri, slammed the investigation and hearing as “political theater from congressional Republicans” and a “sham.”

“Calling a hearing and saying “case closed” before you’ve heard any testimony is not legitimate oversight,” Thompson said.

Thompson said Wednesday’s hearing wasn’t really about border security, nor was it even about Mayorkas or the Department of Homeland Security.

“It’s about partisan politics,” Thompson said. “It’s about House Republican leadership catering to its most extreme MAGA members who want to impeach someone, anyone at all.”

For his part, Mayorkas has in the past waved off concerns about his potential impeachment.

“I am focused on the work in front of us meeting the challenge, not only with respect to the southern border, but meeting the challenge of … the cyber threat from cyber criminals and adverse foreign nation-states,” Mayorkas previously told CNN’s Dana Bash.

“I am focused on the increasing severity and frequency of extreme weather events,” he added. “I am focused on the adverse actions of the People’s Republic of China, North Korea, Iran, Russia. I am focused on the work of the Department of Homeland Security. I will continue to focus on that work throughout my tenure.”

NewsNation partner The Hill contributed to this report.