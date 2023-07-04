Human smuggler with 12 migrants starts wrong-way chase in Texas, police say

(NewsNation) —A human smuggler was caught with 12 migrants after barreling down the highway in a truck, police say.

The suspect was swerving on the wrong side of the road at speeds of 85 mph about two hours south of San Antonio, Texas. The chase began after the driver refused to pull over for a traffic violation.

Video captured by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows the driver speeding into oncoming traffic on I-35 for several miles before crossing the median again, swerving back and forth to shake the officers.

The driver, identified as Eduardo Aradas, then took the chase to a dirt road before finally pulling over.

Police say migrants, crammed into the truck, poured out with some trying to run away. They believe 12 migrants were in the truck, all of whom were handcuffed and turned over to Border Patrol.

Aradas is facing charges of evading arrest, smuggling of persons and reckless driving.