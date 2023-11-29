Video: Human smuggler leads Texas trooper on high-speed chase

(NewsNation) — A human smuggler led a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a high-speed chase in south Texas after dropping off four illegal immigrants.

A video of the chase shows the migrants getting out of the car and running on foot as the driver continued to evade the trooper. The smuggler eventually lost control, crashed and ran. After a short pursuit, troopers caught and arrested the man.

This comes as many of the secondary checkpoints that help catch human smugglers were closed in order to redirect personnel to help transport and process the thousands of migrants crossing into the U.S. daily.

“Texas has been different because their DPS is near the line. You know, the governor has been very vocal. In Arizona, you pretty much have nothing but Border Patrol agents that are in a lot of these areas in the Tohono O’odham reservation and little or no media out there,” said Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council.

Officials say they are taking an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to the surge in migrants crossing at the southern border, but most agents remain tied up helping ports of entry with processing and transporting migrants.