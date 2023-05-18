Idaho to send police to Texas-Mexico border to help fentanyl crisis

(NewsNation) — Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little says has vowed to send state police to the nation’s Southern border to help curb the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

Idaho sits along the United States’ northern border with Canada, but Little says he’s sending drug interdiction officers to the Texas-Mexico border “because of the magnitude of the (fentanyl) problem.”

“There’s two cartels that control the border on the Mexican side and any chaos at the gives them more opportunity to smuggle drugs, human, whatever kind of contraband,” he said.

The Idaho legislature appropriated more money for drug interdiction in response to the fentanyl crisis, and he hopes the officers’ presence in Texas will serve as a good “training and learning exercise.”

“The real problem is the lack of control about who and what comes across the border and the fentanyl,” Little said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also has pledged to send drones, aircraft and police to the Texas-Mexico border.