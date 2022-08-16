(NewsNation) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are arresting a record number of migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.

New CBP data shows historic figures — a result of the effects of the pandemic. At least 1.8 million migrants have been arrested since October 2021.

With only two months left in the fiscal year, if this trend holds, it’s predicted the number of arrests will surpass the 2 million mark for the first time.

In contrast, migrants were stopped fewer times at the U.S. border with Mexico in July than in June, authorities said, a second straight monthly decline.

Flows were still unusually high, particularly among nationalities less affected by Title 42, a pandemic-era rule that denies migrants legal rights to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. In theory, Title 42 applies to all nationalities but costs, diplomatic relations and other considerations usually dictate who is expelled under the public health authority.

U.S. authorities stopped migrants 199,976 times in July, down 3.8% from 207,933 in June and down 6.8% from 213,593 in July 2021, Customs and Border Protection said.

The reasoning behind the spike in arrests? Supply and demand.

Data shows single men and families from Latin America are crossing the border to seek asylum or work.

The pandemic hit Latin America harder than any other region, and the U.S. has rebounded from the pandemic, creating an influx of blue-collar jobs and opportunities.

Authorities stopped Mexicans, Guatemalans, Hondurans and El Salvadorans less in July than in June. Mexico has agreed to take people from all those countries who are expelled under Title 42, a relatively easy task for Border Patrol agents due to Mexico’s proximity.

Border Patrol agents stopped Venezuelans 17,603 times in July, up 34% from June and nearly triple from July 2021.

Cubans were stopped 20,080 times by Border Patrol agents, up 25% from June and nearly six times from June 2021. Colombians were also stopped more often.