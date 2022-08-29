Increase in illegal migration along Miami coast

(NewsNation) — More migrants are entering the U.S., and as the border crisis grows more cities are feeling the impact: the latest being Miami.

U.S. Border Patrol reported 1.9 million encounters so far this fiscal year across the southwestern border, but when the coastal sectors are included, more than 2.2 million migrants have been encountered.

Border Patrol is deploying 114 agents from the northern border and some southern border sectors to areas being hit hard including Miami, Del Rio, Texas and Yuma, Arizona, according to sensitive U.S. Department of Homeland Security documents exclusively obtained by NewsNation.

Only 15 of those agents will be deployed to the Miami sector. The majority will go to the Del Rio sector, which is where Eagle Pass is, the current epicenter of the crisis.

Meanwhile, 80 agents are being pulled from southern border sectors including San Diego and Tucson, Arizona to assist with the influx in the busier sectors.

The Miami sector border patrol and U.S. Coast Guard have reported a significant increase in illegal migration and migrant encounters. Since Oct. 1, Border Patrol agents have responded to more than 210 migrant landings — a 330% increase compared to the last fiscal year.

The Coast Guard reported a 450% increase in at-sea interdictions of Cuban migrants.

In the last week, at least six events have occurred in the Miami sector where migrants are using homemade vessels, mostly from Cuba and Haiti, coming ashore in Miami. Resources are stretched thin within CBP Air and Marine Operations and the Coast Guard. The agencies continue to remind migrants “not to take to the sea” as hurricane season is underway.

When asked if they feel they have adequate staffing to handle the influx, Adam Hoffner, Department of Homeland Security Miami-sector assistant chief, said “The Miami sector will continue to evaluate possible contingency plans and adjust operations as circumstances dictate.”

If a migrant is encountered on land or within a certain radius of the U.S., Border Patrol says the person will be processed for removal in the same way they are in Arizona and Texas, for example. But with limited facilities, the undocumented individual is turned over almost immediately to ICE to either be released awaiting a court date or deported.

If a migrant is encountered on a boat miles offshore, the Coast Guard will repatriate them as soon as possible.

Agents say arresting smugglers is a priority.

The agency is seeking volunteers first to deploy to assist with processing, transport and custodial duties — agents will be required to work the 6th day but will get overtime, according to the documents.

This comes as U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers are actually being told that they need to restrict their overtime hours — something a source tells NewsNation they rely heavily on.