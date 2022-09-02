(NewsNation) — More busloads of migrants are caught in the latest chapter of the bitter political battle over the immigration policy of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is busing the immigrants from Texas as part of a strategy launched this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with cities that have Democratic mayors. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also has adopted this policy.

The conditions and process surrounding Abbott’s busing of migrants have been under scrutiny by mayors in the sanctuary cities where they are arriving.

NewsNation’s Border Report team is following one of those buses headed to the nation’s capital. They started following a bus from Del Rio, Texas to see the operation firsthand. They began their journey around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and are near Little Rock, Arkansas as of 5:30 a.m., Friday.

The buses are free and voluntary for any migrant wanting to head to one of the locations — the bus’s destination depends on where the majority of migrants are going, not the other way around.

Each migrant wears a wristband with a barcode on it, that when scanned shows their release paperwork from U.S. Border Patrol and also their consent form.

Migrants on board are given water and meals ready to eat packages filled with things like lentil stew, shortbread cookies, crackers and water.

The buses stop several times. So far, the team reports that they’ve stopped twice and are told there will be another stop and driver swap around the Nashville area. Migrants are able to get off the bus at any stop, but NewsNation’s Border Report team has yet to see any of them disembark.

There are two drivers and a security guard on board these buses. The coach bus is equipped with a bathroom, air conditioning and TVs — playing movies to keep the children entertained during the long trip.

Texas has spent more than $12 million sending busloads of migrants to East Coast cities, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Karl Racine, attorney general for the District of Columbia, is now offering grants for organizations to help support the migrants bused from Texas and Arizona. On Thursday, he announced six nonprofit groups will receive a total of $150,000.

The help comes as Abbott has warned that he plans to send even more buses to sanctuary cities. So far, they’ve sent more than 9,000 migrants on more than 200 buses to Washington, D.C, New York City, and, most recently Chicago — all of which have Democratic mayors.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office confirmed that 75 immigrants arrived at the city’s Union Station on buses from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday.

Abbott confirmed in a statement that the “first group” had been bused to Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported.