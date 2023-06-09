Jason Owens appointed as next Border Patrol chief

FILE – A migrant family from Venezuela walks to a Border Patrol transport vehicle after they and other migrants crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and turned themselves in June 16, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(NewsNation) — Jason Owens will be the next chief of the U.S. Border Patrol following the retirement of current head Raul Ortiz later this month.

“Over the course of his career, Chief Owens has demonstrated consistent dedication to the border security and homeland security missions, and to the men and women who carry out these responsibilities every day,” acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Troy Miller said in an email. “I am confident that he will ably lead the U.S.”

Owens, now the chief of the Del Rio Sector, has served in Border Patrol for more than 25 years. He has been chief of the U.S. Border Patrol Academy and the Houlton Sector as well.

Ortiz is set to retire on June 30, after 32 years with Border Patrol.

“I leave at ease, knowing we have a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce, strong relationships with our union partners, and outstanding leaders who will continue to tirelessly advocate for you each day,” Chief Raul Ortiz told Border Patrol employees in a letter obtained by NewsNation.

During his tenure as chief, which began Aug. 15, 2021, Ortiz oversaw a federal agency that encountered a record high number of migrants at the southern U.S. border in 2022. It also had to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and recently, the end of Title 42, a health policy that allowed migrants to be expelled at the border.

“Chief Ortiz is a true leader who has worked tirelessly to ensure our Border Patrol agents have the tools, resources, and support they need to do their jobs,” Miller said in a statement.