(NewsNation) — A pandemic-era public health order that was used more than 2 million times to turn away migrants without granting them the chance to seek asylum will remain in place in light of a federal judge’s ruling Friday.

The order, known as Title 42, was scheduled to expire on Monday. It allowed the U.S. government to deport migrants to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Border Patrol recently increased its manpower along the U.S.-Mexico border in anticipation of Title 42’s expiration.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorka anticipates a surge of migration as smugglers seek to “take advantage of and profit from vulnerable migrants,” he said in an April 26 memorandum.

The increased migration to the U.S. is consistent with larger global trends, he said, adding that there are

currently, more people displaced from their homes worldwide than at any time since World War

II.

The number of migrant encounters has risen sharply during the pandemic, but the number of individuals encountered is considerably lower. Many migrants are repeat crossers because there are no legal consequences of being expelled under Title 42 authority.

In April, about 28% of migrants were encountered at least once in the previous year. U.S. authorities applied Title 42 in about four out of every 10 encounters. The rest were subject to immigration laws, which include a right to seek asylum.

The administration said in a court filing earlier this week that about 91,000 migrants were paroled into the U.S., including people allowed to make asylum claims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.