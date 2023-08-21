Jury selection to begin for rancher accused of shooting migrant

(NewsNation) — The Arizona rancher accused of shooting and killing a migrant on his property appeared in court Monday as obstacles could cause the state to drop the case.

George Alan Kelly was charged with second-degree murder after Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea was found dead from a gunshot wound on the rancher’s Kino Springs land.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors dismissed some assault charges against Kelly because they could not locate one of the witnesses in Mexico.

The state briefly considered dismissing additional charges because its key witness was reluctant to testify, but it now says the witness will provide testimony.

This witness, identified only as “D.R.R.,” testified back in February that he had never been convicted of bringing drugs into the United States, but the defense presented evidence that proved he committed perjury in that testimony. This witness was convicted of smuggling marijuana into the U.S. in 2015 and served seven months in prison for that infraction.

Lawyers for Kelly say he was protecting his property, but new court documents from prosecutors say Kelly bragged about shooting people. Prosecutors even compared the 75-year-old to the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski.

The state wanted to admit text messages into the court between Kelly and another individual that suggested Kelly had put “27 migrants in the ground who were growing daisies.” However, the judge declined to admit the messages.

With no active witnesses willing to testify and no bullet, the state may have to dismiss the charges against Kelly.

Kelly spoke to NewsNation as he went into court Monday, saying, “I don’t know what it means. I’m just hoping” about the possibility of charges being dropped.

Kelly claims he only fired warning shots above the migrants who were trespassing on their property but did not shoot them.

“I maintained I’ve done the right thing throughout,” Kelly told NewsNation.

Jury selection in the case is set to begin Sept. 6.

Some of the questions on the jury selection questionnaire include whether they believe the law applies the same to those above 70, if they have family who own firearms and whether any of their family members have entered the U.S. illegally.