Kidnapped Americans found in Mexico: 2 dead, 1 injured

(NewsNation) — The Americans kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico, have been found, and two are reported dead.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal confirmed the Americans were found, with two dead and one injured. The two surviving citizens have been turned over to U.S. authorities, though it is not clear if the bodies of the two deceased are also being turned over.

The U.S. citizens were found in a rural area east of Matamoros called Ejido Longoreño on the way to the Gulf coast known as “Bagdad Beach,” according to a Mexican state law enforcement official. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly discuss the case. Word of their location came to authorities before dawn Tuesday.

The FBI had reported Sunday that it was searching with Mexican authorities for the missing Americans, who had been kidnapped Friday. A relative of one of them said Monday they had traveled together from South Carolina so one of them could get a tummy tuck from a Matamoros doctor.

Nayyera Haq, former State Department advisor, said it’s likely the group didn’t realize they were traveling to a dangerous area under the control of cartels.

“The majority of Mexico is actually in the control of cartels. The government does not control all the territory there. In fact, the government of Mexico for decades has been complicit in ceding control,” she told NewsNation.

Shortly after entering Mexico on Friday, they were caught in the crossfire of rival cartel groups. A video showed them being loaded into the back of a pickup truck by gunmen.

Mexican officials said a Mexican woman also died in the crossfire.

The four Americans were traveling in a car with North Carolina plates, entering Mexico from Texas. The State Department warns U.S. citizens not to travel to Tamaulipas. However, U.S. citizens who live in Brownsville or elsewhere in Texas frequently cross to visit family, attend medical appointments or shop. It’s also a crossing point for people traveling deeper into Mexico.

“The death of a U.S. citizen at the hands of a cartel is an enormous deal. This is the phones are ringing off the hook at this point,” Haq said.

Both Mexico and the U.S. have an interest in maintaining diplomatic relations, Haq said, but there are some lawmakers calling for military action against the cartels.

“There are a lot of other tools that come before that, as they say, lots of tools in the national security toolbox, including sanctions, including extraditions, including targeted operations,” Haq cautioned.

The State Department has travel advisories for 30 of Mexico’s 32 states, with Tamaulipas included on the do not travel list due to widespread violent crime, including kidnapping.

Former FBI Assistant Director Tom Fuentes told NewsNation that even if someone is planning to travel to a safe part of Mexico, like a resort, they should check the warnings.

“While you’re on the highway, you’re vulnerable. Now, in the case, it sounds like the cartels had set up a checkpoint, basically like a toll gate, that you had to go through them. And it sounds like the van tried to run past that. And that’s when the cartels opened fire,” he said.

Haq said the most important thing for Americans is to research travel destinations and be aware of risks.

“It is wonderful to travel overseas. It is not the same as traveling in the United States, no matter what the bargain, or what the deal is that you can get. You have to understand what life is like for people in the country,” she said.

The FBI offered a $50,000 reward for their recovery and the arrest of the kidnappers, but Fuentes said it’s unlikely anyone will step forward to testify.

“These cartels are so violent, so vicious, that if somebody dares to cross them, if you have a local citizen that saw this and wants to testify, the members of their family are dismembered,” Fuentes said.

The best way to prevent this kind of violence, he said, would be to take actions to close the border between U.S. and Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.