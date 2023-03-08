Lawmakers call for action as kidnapped Americans return

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen in Matamoros, Mexico, Monday, March 6, 2023. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the four Americans were going to buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups after they had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. (AP Photo)

(NewsNation) — As two Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico return home, lawmakers are calling for stronger action against Mexican cartels.

Two surviving Americans who were ambushed in Matamoros, Mexico, are now safely on U.S. soil, thanks to the help of an armed convoy.

Both are being treated in Brownsville, Texas, after they and two of their friends were missing for days. Video on social media showed the group being attacked, thrown into trucks and taken away.

Eric Williams was injured when he was found and needed medical care immediately upon returning to the U.S.

Latavia McGee was rescued with no physical injuries. But according to family members, their traveling companions, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, were murdered right before their eyes.

All four were found east of Matamoros in Ejido Longereno. Mexican law enforcement made the discovery at a wooden shed on the outskirts of town. Williams was injured and sprawled on the floor inside. A lone 24-year-old Mexican national who appeared to be standing guard was taken into custody.

The ambush is a reminder of the dangers Americans face in Mexico, largely due to organized crime. NewsNation found more Americans were murdered in Mexico in 2021 and the first half of 2022 than in all other countries in the world combined.

Javier Villalobos, mayor of McAllen, Texas, told NewsNation Americans have to be careful.

“Don’t go unless you have to, unless you have some legitimate business,” Villalobos said.

Matamoros is home to the fractured Gulf cartel, which officials believe was involved in the ambush.

In the past, the U.S. has been reluctant to go after the cartels since Mexico is such a key trade partner, more important to the U.S. than even China.

But on Tuesday, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said enough was enough and called for the cartels to be labeled as terrorist organizations.

“We’re going to unleash the fury and might of the United States against these cartels,” he said.

Graham said he believes some Democrats will support him. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo as much.

“What better definition would you want? What proof?” Manchin asked.

The Mexican government has pushed back sternly against that proposition in the past, and while President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, he emphasized respect for Mexican sovereignty.

“We will not allow intervention by any foreign country. Mexico is not a colony,” Obrador said.